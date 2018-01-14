KTVB
Car crashes into second floor of Calif. office building

Joel Hulsey , KSDK 11:53 AM. MST January 14, 2018

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A car crashed into the second floor of a California office building early Sunday morning, police said.

NBC Bay Area reported that around 5:30 a.m., a white sedan crashed into a centered median, which launched the car into the second floor of an Orange County, Calif. dentist offices building. According to witnesses, the car caught fire upon colliding with the building. That fire was later extinguished. 

The driver of the car managed to get out of the car but was "left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him." The passenger inside the car also later managed to escape the vehicle.

The driver, according to the Los Angeles Times, later admitted to using narcotics while behind the wheel. 

The Orange County Fire Authority said the vehicle was being removed from the building around 7:30 local time.

 

 

 

© 2018 KSDK-TV


