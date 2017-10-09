Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko)

An all-clear has been issued for the Texas Tech University campus after a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at a police station following a "student welfare check," according to the school.

The suspect has been taken into custody and a lockdown order has been lifted, the university said. The school is urging anyone on campus to avoid the police department and the north side of campus.

In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, the school says officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the gunman shot one of them in the head, killing him or her, according to the school.

