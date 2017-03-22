Camas County prepares for more flooding

Some minor flooding has already occurred in Camas County. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

Officials in Camas County are working hard to keep water flowing as many parts of the county have already started to see minor flooding; and with several feet of snow still on the ground, many believe this may just be the start.

"We just got done plowing snow and started in, what we call, chasing water," Camas County Road and Bridge Supervisor Mike Gill said.

Crews are doing whatever they can to try and stay ahead.

"We don't always stay ahead of it, but we do our best," Gill said.

Road and bridge crews have spent the last several weeks digging channels and clearing culverts in an effort to prepare for this year's snowmelt.

"It isn't as bad as I thought it would be with the amount of snow we got," Gill said. "I think that is in large part due to the density of the snow. It's holding so much water back that it at least gives us a chance to go and dig those pipes out."

However, the flooding has caused some damage. Several roads have been closed due to water running over the roadway and a bridge along 5 Mile Road was closed due to erosion. One family has even had to improvise after flood waters washed out their driveway. The family is using ladders to get into their home until they can replace the culvert.

"You try and plan for the worst and hope for the best," Camas County Undersheriff Tom Martin said.

This as Camas County prepare for more melting snow.

"I don't think it's really even started to some extent for around us we still have lots of snow in the mountains and the hills," Martin said.

Gill adds the snow is melting at about an inch a day and expects it's going to be at least another several weeks before all the snow is gone.

