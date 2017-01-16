Caldwell home damaged in two-alarm fire

PHOTO: @CFDPIO

CALDWELL -- A two-alarm fire caused significant damage to a two-story home in Caldwell Monday night.

Firefighters responded reports of a house fire off South Georgia Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

The family was not home at the time but came home to find their home fully-engulfed and called for help.

Caldwell Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott said a second alarm was called due to the below-freezing temperatures outside.

"When we arrived on scene, we had significant fire showing from the front side of the structure, both the doors and the windows."

Scott also said they had problems with their hose lines and valves icing up, making the fire difficult to fight.

"It's been kind of a challenge overhauling the hot spots because the fire did significant damage."

Star, Nampa, Middleton and Parma fire departments assisted in extinguishing the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Scott reiterated that it is a good idea to check and make sure your smoke detectors are in working order this time of year.

(© 2017 KTVB)