Buhl man acquitted in connection to 2-year-old boy's death

TWIN FALLS - A Buhl man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son has been acquitted.

The Times-News reported Sunday that a jury has found 34-year-old Brian James Wagner not guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Jeff Singleton.

Wagner's defense attorney Doug Nelson says Wagner took the stand in his own defense because it was important the jury heard how much he loved Jeff. Wagner testified that he thought of the boy as his own son.

Jeff died Nov. 4, 2014, after suffering a traumatic injury to his head on Halloween that cause a skull fracture and brain swelling.

