Broncos in the NFL: Preseason Week 1 Recap

Aug 13, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (78) guard Rees Odhiambo (70) and center Justin Britt (68) look on during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. (Photo: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

A total of 18 former Boise State football players saw action in NFL preseason games this past week.

Week one definitely has some highs and lows. While undrafted free-agents Chanceller James and Donte Deayon each saw extended playing time, both Tanner Vallejo and Billy Winn left their respective games early due to injuries.

For Winn, his 2017 season has ended before it really even got the chance to get off the ground.

Here is a recap:

ROOKIES

OL - Travis Averill, Atlanta Falcons

Averill came off the bench and played 28 total snaps, tied for seventh most on the team.

S - Chanceller James, San Francisco 49ers

James played quite a bit the 49ers preseason opener. He was on the field for a total 39 snaps - 25 snaps on defense and another 14 on special teams. Though he did not have a tackle, but he did manage to break up a pass.

DL - Sam McCaskill, Minnesota Vikings

McCaskill did not record any stats, but played 19 total snaps - 10 on defense and nine on special teams - in the Vikings preseason opener. McCaskill clearly has some work to do to make the roster. At the moment, he is not even listed on the Vikings' three-deep depth chart.

RB - Jeremy McNichols, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McNichols finished his NFL preseason debut with 12 yards on two carries. He was the fifth running back to get a touch in the Buccaneers preseason opener. Veterans Doug Martin (4 carries, 11 yards), Jacquizz Rodgers (4, 11), Charles Sims (3, 23), and Peyton Barber (8, 21) each logged carries before McNichols.

The rookie out of Boise State did have an 11-yard carry in the second half, the second longest run of the game for the Buccaneers. McNichols did not have a reception but he was targeted once.

CB - Jonathan Moxey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The undrafted rookie did not record any stats, but saw the field for 13 total snaps. He is currently listed as a fourth-string cornerback.

LB - Tanner Vallejo, Buffalo Bills

Vallejo saw action in the Bills' preseason opener, but left the game and did not return with an apparent shoulder injury. He did not record any stats before exiting.

VETERANS

LB - Kamalei Correa, Baltimore Ravens

Correa started at linebacker and finished with one tackle. Entering his second season in the NFL, Correa will get a chance to play a big role for the Ravens this season. On the initial depth chart provided by the organization, Correa was listed as a starting inside linebacker next to two-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley.

CB - Donte Deayon, New York Giants

Deayon played 33 out of 52 defensive snaps for the Giants in their preseason opener, tied for the most on the team. He also saw action on a team-high 15 of 29 special teams snaps. Deayon finished the game with two tackles and a quarterback hit.

S - Jeron Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars

It did not take Johnson long to hit the field. Less than a week after he was signed by the Jaguars, Johnson made his Jacksonville preseason debut. The seventh-year NFL veteran finished Friday’s game with one tackle in limit time.

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Lawrence did not record any stats in the Cowboys' second game of the preseason on Saturday night.

OT - Charles Leno, Jr., Chicago Bears

Leno picked up where he left off a year ago. The fifth-year NFL veteran did not miss a single snap for the Bears in 2016. On that note, he was on the field for the Bears' preseason-opener on Thursday.

RB - Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Martin will serve a three-game suspension to start the regular season, but that does not prevent him from playing in the preseason. He finished the Buccaneers’ preseason-opener with four carries for 11 yards.

QB - Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys

Moore struggled in his second career preseason start on Saturday. The Cowboys went three-and-out on four of the six series that Moore played and only scored three points in the first half. A week after going 12-of-17 for 182 yards against the Cardinals, Moore completed just 8-of-17 passes for 69 yards against the Rams.

OL - Rees Odhiambo, Seattle Seahawks

Odhiambo saw plenty of action on Sunday. He did not start, but he entered the game game in the first quarter, stepping in a left guard. Odhiambo then got the chance to start the second half at left tackle, the same position he played at Boise State.

CB - Orlando Scandrick, Dallas Cowboys

Scandrick saw limited action in the Cowboys' second preseason game. He had one tackle.

CB - Jamar Taylor, Cleveland Browns

Taylor started 14 of 16 games for the Browns last season and is expected to be one of their top cornerbacks again this season. Considering his value to the team, he only played 19 snaps in the Browns, 20-14, preseason win over the Saints. Taylor finished with one tackle.

S - Darian Thompson, New York Giants

Thompson got the start at safety for the Giants and played 25 total defensive snaps. He logged one tackle in the game. Thompson also played an additional eight snaps on special teams.

DL - Billy Winn, Denver Broncos

Winn he suffered a devastating blow in Thursday's preseason opener. He was carted off the field after injuring his knee. He later learned that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season.

The sixth-year NFL veteran signed with the Broncos last summer. He played in all 16 games last season for just the second time in his career.

Winn had two tackles in Thursday’s contest before leaving.

DID NOT PLAY

RB - Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

DL - Tyrone Crawford, Dallas Cowboys

S - George Iloka, Cincinnati Bengals

LB - Shea McClellin, New England Patriots

C - Matt Paradis, Denver Broncos

