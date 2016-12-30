Garret Farrer asked Make-a-Wish Foundation for an unusual gift - a tractor. (Photo: KING)

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – When most children make wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation, they ask for surprises, like a trip to Disneyland or an encounter with their favorite movie star.

But not Garret Farrer.

"This was something out of our experience," said Lynne Thomas, who was designated as Garret's "wish maker" in Ellensburg.

Nobody, from Thomas all the way up to the CEO, had ever heard of such a unique wish.

But Farrer is a unique boy. Only 10 years old, he's battling dyskeratosis congenita, a rare form of bone marrow failure that required a transplant and a 41-day stay at Seattle Children's hospital.

"I'm happy I'm home," said Farrer.

His wish? His very own tractor.

"I never thought I would get it. I wanted it so bad," he said.

Thomas and other volunteers eventually connected with Ram Construction in Bellingham and Pape Machinery, who offered discounts and donations to help supply the tractor.

Farrer's dad delivered the present the day before Christmas.

"Me and my dad started crying," said Farrer.

As for his illness, his parents say he's doing better and has a good prognosis, despite risks of infection.

