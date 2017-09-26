Borah's 'lioness' pulling double duty

BOISE — Eden Makaafi has always loved the game of football.

"Going to Ilai’s football games when we were young, I just loved being in that environment," said Borah sophomore kicker Eden Makaafi.

Eden is still her brother Ilai's biggest fan, though years later, the title of ‘fan’ changed to ‘teammate.’

"There was a buzz when she said she wanted to play," said Borah head Coach Jason Burton.

And when the Borah Lions began camp this August, they had a lioness join the family.

"This year, it was my brother's senior year so I thought it would be cool to be on the same team as him," said Eden.

"To have my sister here with me and share it with me, it's really special," said Borah senior running back Ilai Makaafi.

And it's not like Eden is simply a part of the team; she's Borah’s starting kicker this fall.

Through five games, Eden is 15 of 17 on PAT's and completed a 29 yard field goal.

"She's doing amazing, I'm really proud of her," said Ilai.

"It's awesome, this is the first time ever having a brother and sister,” Burton said. “Ila keeps her accountable, her biggest fan.”

"Just keeping a calm mindset and having a mentality that I'm going to do well and it's going to go through," said Eden.

As if the pressure that comes with being a varsity football kicker isn’t enough, Eden also juggles kicking duties while starting for the varsity girls soccer team as well.

"She literally will be at soccer practice and then she'll be over here at the end of our practice every single day," said Burton.

"After every soccer practice, I come to football and kick," said Eden.

"She's a hard worker, she's really dedicated, she's committed," said Ilai.

Committed to being a pioneer of inspiration for younger girls throughout the Treasure Valley, one kick at a time.

"Football is not just a guy thing, whoever wants to come out, we will always gladly accept them,” Burton said. “She's definitely a pioneer in that way.”

"Definitely very humbling, being looked up to by all these girls. It's very close to my heart to be able to help the youth," said Eden.

