Boise State releases 2017 Public Policy Survey

Boise State's School of Public Service released the findings of its annual Idaho Public Policy Survey Friday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise State School of Public Service has released the findings of its second annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, an effort to get an idea about what Idahoans think about various issues facing the state.

Only 1,000 adults currently living in Idaho were part of the survey, but the response showed some interesting trends.

Participants were asked about everything from education, transportation, energy use and refugees.

Some interesting things the survey showed included an uptick in the evaluation of K-12 public education.

About two-thirds of those surveyed said that schools in Idaho were either excellent, fair or good, which is about a four percent increase over last year.

Corey Cook is the dean of the BSU School of Public Service. He found the results very interesting.

"We found some interesting things, one is that the public is generally quite positive, I think more so than in previous years,” said Cook. “The right direction, wrong direction, compared to national numbers you have 60 percent of the public saying they think the state is going in the right direction, that’s meaningful."

Participants also showed a significant increase in the belief that state government needs to address health care.

There is support for the reauthorization of the surplus eliminator program, and a majority view that interactions with refugees have been favorable.

