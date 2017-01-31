Boise restaurant donates $24,500 to Idaho Foodbank

Betty the Washwoman stands above the Cucina di Paolo sign on Vista Avenue. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise restaurant named Cucina di Paolo donated $24,150 to the Idaho Foodbank this morning.

The money was raised from calendars the restaurant sold of Boise icon Betty the Washwoman.

"It's been a labor of love and just a real joy and to have that many people in the community purchase these and help people, it just is a win, win, win, win," said Mary Jean Wegner with Cucina di Paolo.

"With this amount we're going to be able to provide food for more than 96,000 meals," said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank.

The restaurant still has calendars available for $20 each. Each month of the calendar is sponsored.

If you would like to buy one, the restaurant is located below the Betty sign at 1504 S. Vista Avenue.

