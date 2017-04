BOISE - Boise Police and the Ada County Coroner are investigating a death after receiving a report about a body in the area of North Gary Lane.

Police were notified at about 3 p.m. Saturday about a body near a bush, an Ada Co. dispatcher told KTVB.

Boise Police say it is a possible suicide. No further information about this case is available at this time.

