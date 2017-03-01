Bill telling women abortion can be halted introduced

The Idaho Capitol (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation requiring the state to distribute information telling women that a drug-induced abortion may be halted halfway through, despite physicians warning there's not enough science backing up that claim.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, a Republican from Meridian, says the goal is to give women as much information as possible before deciding to have an abortion.

Arizona passed a similar law but it was repealed after Planned Parenthood took the issue to court.

Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced the measure Wednesday, clearing it for a legislative hearing.

