Bike rentals coming to Meridian Library

Soon you'll be able to check out more than just books and other multi-media from the Meridian Library.

Starting next week, the library will have bike rentals.

It's part of the "Book a Bike" program.

There will be a selection of bikes -- for toddlers all the way to adults -- available at the Unbound branch of the Meridian Library.

Each bike comes with a kit that has a helmet, lock and light.

All you need is a library card and be 18 or older to check out a bike.

The city got a grant from Blue Cross to help fight childhood obesity and some of that money went to the library to start this program.

"Very passionate about bicycling,” said community specialist Justin Prescott. “We think it's a great thing to offer the community. We seem to be getting support when I talk to people about it."

"The health literacy end of it, and opportunities for people to ride bikes and exercise helps your brain, right. And we're a library, so we're all about building that in too," said children's program specialist Barbra Hendricks.

The program launches next Friday, April 14th during a food truck rally at Meridian City Hall.

