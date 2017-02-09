Big Idaho snowpack has water managers pleased and worried

Hydrologists measure the snowpack at Mores Creek Summit. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho has so much snow that water is already being released from some reservoirs for flood control and Idaho Power has halted most of its cloud-seeding operations.

Water managers and experts meeting Wednesday in Boise as part of the Idaho Department of Water Resources' Water Supply Committee say there will be enough water this year to meet the needs of cities, farmers and hydropower producers.

Idaho's snowpack in early February is above average in every river basin in southern Idaho but decreases moving north to somewhat below average in most areas above the Salmon River.

Experts say this year's winter in Idaho has been unusual for the amount of snow in lower elevations - 500 percent above average in some areas - that has caused dozens of buildings to collapse.

