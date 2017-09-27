Bergdahl request for Trump meeting info rejected

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl poses in front of an American flag. (Photo: KTVB)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - A military judge has denied efforts by Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to gather more information on discussions between a prosecutor and the Trump administration.

Defense lawyers had asked for un-redacted emails and a chance to interview a prosecutor about conversations he had with a lawyer for the National Security Council.

Prosecutors have acknowledged having the conversations but said the White House gave them no direction on how to conduct the case.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance noted Wednesday that he had already denied a previous defense motion arguing that President Donald Trump had unfairly swayed the case with criticisms of Bergdahl while on the campaign trail.

Bergdahl is scheduled for trial in October on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Nance also said he's likely to schedule one more pretrial hearing before then.

