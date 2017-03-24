Beaverton murder

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
London attack survivor grew up in Boise
-
Treefort Music Fest draws thousands to Boise
-
Clock ticking to pass transportation bill
-
Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler opposes current GOP health care bill
-
Boise River rises, pushing water over banks
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Caretaker, neighbor charged with murder
-
Winter weather impacts wine production
-
Tapp released from prison after 20 years
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
More Stories
-
London attack survivor spent childhood in BoiseMar 23, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Trump ultimatum: Vote on health care Friday or…Mar 24, 2017, 7:05 a.m.
-
Bumpy road for highway funding pushMar 23, 2017, 5:43 p.m.