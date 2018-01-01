Authorities recover body of missing Nez Perce County man

Daniel Montanez

LEWISTON, Idaho - Authorities say the body of a Lapwai man who had been missing for nearly two weeks has been found.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that rabbit hunters discovered the body of 41-year-old Daniel Montanez Sunday morning in an area about 15 miles southeast of Lewiston.

Sheriff's deputies and Nez Perce tribal police officers were already in the area searching for Montanez with a cadaver dog. The hunters led them to the body.

Montanez had been missing since Dec. 20. Around 11 p.m. that night, authorities received a call stating that Montanez needed help. But when officers arrived, they were unable to locate him.

It wasn't immediately clear how he died. The sheriff's office says no other information will be released until an autopsy is performed next week.

