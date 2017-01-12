Ada County commissioners extend disaster declaration

A snowplow works to clear a city street. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously today to extend the local winter weather disaster declaration until at least the end of the month.

An extension was deemed necessary because of significant challenges for cities, utilities, schools, hospitals and citizens.

Extending the declaration eases purchasing and contracting restrictions by removing the requirement to seek competitive bids.

(© 2017 KTVB)