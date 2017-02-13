ACSO considering mini therapy horse to help jail inmates

Domi the therapy hose visits the Ada COunty Sheriff's Office. (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is hoping to add a new species to their volunteer roster.

Officials say they're considering using a miniature horse named Domi to help inmates in the Ada County Jail.

Domi, a registered therapy animal, already makes trips to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center to cheer up patients. The horse's owner, Brian Hohstadt, reached out to the sheriff's office after hearing about the jail's therapy dog program that was put into place more than a year ago. That program has been a hit with inmates, the sheriff's office says.

MORE: Dog therapy program successful at Ada County Jail

"They often tell us how their spirits are lifted — while often being reminded of what they are missing while being in jail," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Domi - a shortened version of her full name, Gem's Sky Domination - visited the ACSO last week so jail staff could figure out how she interacted with people.





"It took about two seconds to determine Domi is a pro," the sheriff's office said in their post. "Being surrounded by lots of people who want her attention doesn’t seem to bother her at all. She never lost her cool or composure — and didn’t turn down a single ear scratching or nuzzling opportunity."

Jail officials are now working with Hohstadt to come up with a plan for the mini horse's visits with inmates. Like the all-volunteer dog program, the therapy visits will not cost taxpayers any money, ACSO says.

PREVIOUS: Therapy miniature horse visits Saint Alphonsus patients

Volunteers who handle the dogs are accompanied by jail staff, and the animals only interact with non-violent offenders. Domi's role will likely be the same, the sheriff's office says.

"When people earn themselves a stay the Ada County Jail, our hope is that visit will be their last. We’d rather people be working jobs, supporting their families, and being accountable for their actions while contributing to the success of Ada County — as long as it’s safe for the community," ACSO posted. "Our jail staff works towards that goal in many different ways — one of which is to find ways to decrease the stress and anxiety inmates feel on a daily basis, so when they do get out, inmates have a smoother and more successful transition to their regular lives."

Copyright 2016 KTVB