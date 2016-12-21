Clifford Cole (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing charges after deputies say he kidnapped a man who owed him money and left him naked and bleeding in the desert outside town.

The victim was discovered standing on on the side of Pleasant Valley Road at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning wearing nothing but socks. He was spotted just past the intersection of Hollilynn Drive by an Idaho Department of Corrections employee who was driving by.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it was snowing and just 31 degrees outside at the time. The IDOC employee called dispatch and drove the naked man, who was bleeding from a head injury, to a nearby facility to get him out of the cold. Paramedics then responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say they learned the man was forced to drive out to the desert by 46-year-old Clifford Melvin Cole of Boise, who was angry at the victim over an unpaid debt.

The victim said Cole forced him to take all his clothes off and took his backpack, which had his laptop and cellphone in it. The suspect then hit him on the head with the butt of a handgun, the victim told deputies, and promised to hurt him more if he did not pay what he owed.

Cole then drove away, leaving the victim stranded on the side of the road, investigators say.

The suspect was arrested outside his home Monday morning and booked into the Ada County Jail. He faces felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and robbery.

Cole remains held in the jail on a $500,000 bond, and is due to appear in court Jan. 3.

