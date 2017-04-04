ACHD considers 2-way traffic on 5th and 6th

ACHD is considering converting two downtown Boise streets from one-way to two-way. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - At the request of the city of Boise, the Ada County Highway District is considering converting 5th and 6th streets between Fort and Myrtle streets from one-way traffic to two-way.

The hope is to help people get around better and allow easier access to different locations. But it can add to drive time.

“One of the things that is kind of a trade off when you have some of these conversions is you have fewer lanes going in the same direction at peak time, so there can be kind of a trade off when it comes to travel time and delays," said ACHD spokesman Craig Quintana.

Quintana says previous two-way conversions have gone both ways. For example there have been backups on 13th Street, but the change to Jefferson Street is working out well.

ACHD is holding two open houses next week about the potential conversion.

They will be held at the Basque Center April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Materials will also be available to review online if you can't make it.

