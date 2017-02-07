AAA pushing for DUI interlock devices

A breath alcohol ignition interlock device (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, 2013 AFP)

BOISE - The American Automobile Association says technology is part of the answer to curb a growing number of impaired driving crash fatalities in Idaho.

AAA says those crashes increased by more than 20 percent in Idaho in 2015.

And Mothers Against Drunk Driving reports 52 percent of Idaho DUI arrests in a recent year were third-time offenders.

That's why AAA is pushing legislators to enact a program to use an ignition interlock device after the first drunk driving offense.

The devices require a driver to blow clean before a vehicle will start and require periodic retests to keep the vehicle running.

A recent study shows state laws requiring interlocks for all DUI offenders were associated with a 7 percent decrease in drunk driving crash fatalities.

(© 2017 KTVB)