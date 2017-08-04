77-year-old Spokane man fends off window-breaking burglar

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 77-year-old man was able to fend off a man who was trying to break into his home Wednesday morning.

Roger Best, 77, told police he was in his home when he heard the suspect, Jiem Korok, trying to break into his back door. He said he was able to keep the door closed by pushing on the door and locking the deadbolt.

Best said Korok then went to the front of his house and started to break his front windows with his hands in order to get inside his house. A witness saw what was happening, tried to talk to Korok and called police.

When police arrived on scene, they found Korok in Best’s front porch with blood on his hands, arms and clothes. Officers then placed him under arrest for burglary and malicious mischief. He was also evaluated by medics.

Best’s neighbors have helped him board up his windows. He does not know how he is going to pay to repair them because he does not have homeowner’s insurance.

Korok made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon. A judge will allow him to be released from jail on pre-trial monitoring after he undergoes a mental health evaluation.

Here is Best's description of what happened:

"Just as I was coming out he hit it, shoved the door and told him he wasn't coming in, cause I didn't know him and locked the door. I was just concentrating on getting the door locked, so he would've had to come through here. The more I resisted the angrier he got, you know. Well he was acting crazy, you know yelling, 'let me in,' but the rest of it I couldn't understand what he was saying. But then he put his fist through the lower part of those panes, pounding all around here. See this wasn't locked, but I got that locked and my neighbor fixed it up really nice.I was just determined he wasn't going to get in. I've never seen him, I don't want to ever meet again either," said Best.

