2 sweeping transportation funding bills introduced

Road construction (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Two sweeping transportation funding proposals have been introduced in the Idaho Legislature.

However, the proposals introduced in the Senate on Friday are just that - the first drafts to be picked apart. They are unlikely to be passed without facing significant edits from the House.

Furthermore, there's no guarantee the Senate and House will reach an agreement on how to provide significant transportation funding before hitting the adjournment target date of March 24.

The first proposal, backed by Sen. Bert Brackett, the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, would create roughly $530 million in transportation funds by relying heavily bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments.

If that proposal fails, the second bill would be considered - which would create $300 million in transportation funds.

