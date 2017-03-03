$10M Medicaid gap bill reintroduced in the Idaho Senate

Idaho Capitol (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The fight to provide basic health services to Idaho's neediest residents has moved to the Senate.

Earlier this week, Rep. Fred Wood pulled back a $10 million plan to provide primary care to Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for health insurance premium subsidies. The key House Health and Welfare chairman said at the time he didn't have the support to get it out of the House.

That then prompted Sen. Marv Hagedorn to introduce a nearly identical bill to the Senate on Friday. Hagedorn's plan would be funded from the state's Joint Millennium Fund - the state's share of a multibillion-dollar class-action tobacco settlement - rather than use state tax dollars.

The Republican from Meridian says that he has waited too long for the House to come up with a solution.

