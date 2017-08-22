1 dead, 2 seriously injured after Idaho boating accident

Ririe Reservoir (Photo: KIFI)

IDAHO FALLS - East Idaho officials say one person is dead and two are seriously injured after a boating accident at the Ririe Reservoir, east of Idaho Falls.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sherriff's Office says the three were thrown off the boat, which spun out of control and hit them. Police say bystanders pulled the victims out of the water before authorities arrived.

One person died at the scene on Monday. The other two were taken to an Idaho Falls hospital. As of Monday, their identities were not released.

Police are investigating the accident and do not believe other boats were involved.

