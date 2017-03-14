TSheets outgrows space, plans to move into new headquarters in May

New TSheets headquarters under construction on Eagle Rd. is expected to be completed this summer. (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

EAGLE -- Idaho's technology industry is booming and thriving. You can see a prime example of that in a company that tapped into an unexpected industry in an unexpected location.

TSheets started as basic time tracking software for small businesses and has grown to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the Gem State.

KTVB's Morgan Boydston sat down with the company's CEO and got an inside look at what TSheets will soon call home.

As mentioned, because TSheets is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Idaho and across the country, it is needing to expand their employee base as well as their location, hence why they're moving to their new headquarters off Eagle Road north of Chinden Boulevard.

When you think of rural Eagle you don't think of a tech hub. But a company that started in the bedroom community in 2006 has created almost 200 jobs in the technology sector - and that number continues to grow.

"I had a hypothesis: One, that there was really a market for mobile time tracking and, two, that there's a lot of great people that live in Eagle and Meridian and, you know what, our road systems are not great and it's a big commute to get down to Boise," TSheets CEO Matt Rissell told KTVB. "So if I could cut out a 40-minute commute, put a great company right here in Eagle - it would be an excellent recruiting tool. And it's turned out it's worked."

Entrepreneur just voted TSheets fourth in the country for Best Large-sized Company Culture and for two years in a row, it has been voted Best Small Organization to work in Idaho. Those rankings are all things that Rissell was not expecting a decade ago.

"I think it was kind of the whole idea that nothing good in technology can be built in Boise," he added. "We just had no idea that the market and opportunity was this big."

So what is TSheets?

It is a system that helps small and mid-size businesses keep track of employee hours and schedules and syncs with payroll and accounting systems like Intuit QuickBooks and Xero. TSheets has a cloud-based mobile time tracking app for smartphones with GPS location tracking.

"We have every vertical that you can imagine: so construction, in-home health care, medical offices, retail, restaurants," Rissell said. "TSheets is currently in 112 countries throughout the world."

"When it first got started people said, 'You're absolutely crazy.' Mobile time tracking - our concept in general - they said, 'You're absolutely nuts, Rissell, go start something else more creative than time tracking'."

But as we've seen, the private company is paving the way for successful start-ups in Idaho.

"The start-up community is definitely evolving and it's growing. The Idaho Technology Council is an awesome voice that's really helped protect and broadcast the message," Rissell added.

As TSheets evolves, so do their needs for space and resources.

It's hard to miss their massive new commercial building under construction north of Chinden on the east side of Eagle Road. Construction on their new headquarters began last spring and the first batch of employees will move into the first floor in May, followed by the rest of the departments filling the second floor in June.

TSheets will take up two of the three floors, with the option of expanding to the third floor if need be in the near future. The development team will occupy the first floor of the building, and the rest of the departments - including sales, marketing, customer experience and others - will occupy the second floor.

The building will contain conference rooms, break rooms, open collaborative lounge space, a kitchen, a training room and administrative offices.

When asked if the private company plans to go public, Rissell said: "What we plan to do is continue to double every year for the foreseeable future and then great things will happen."

The new TSheets headquarters building is the very first building to be constructed in the mixed-use development Bridges at Lakemoor off Eagle Rd. north of Chinden.

There is a great deal of construction happening across the development; everything from restaurants to lodging to other commercial use and retail will be popping up over the next couple years.

TSheets is the largest private employer in the city of Eagle and expects to employ about 350 to 400 people by the end of 2018 across all departments, from sales to engineering to customer experience.

Copyright 2017 KTVB