Treasure Valley commercial real estate rides the wave of change

BOISE - Athlos Academy is an example of a trend that has non-retail businesses moving into spaces previously occupied by large retailers. Athlos, a charter school company, this year moved into a former Macy’s in downtown Boise.

The Treasure Valley is at the crosshairs of a quickly evolving retail landscape, where large retailers are melting away by the day and non-traditional retailers are sweeping into shopping centers in Idaho and elsewhere.

Where once a Kmart stood at Fairview Avenue, now the Idaho Youth Ranch, Johnny’s Fit Club Fitness and Vector Christian Center fill about half the building’s expansive space.

Colliers International’s Boise office promoted its annual outlook conference Oct. 11 as “our emerging market.”

“So many people and companies are falling in love with our town,” said George Iliff, managing owner of the Colliers commercial brokerage in Boise. “We see the rapidity of growth continuing with no downturn in sight.”

Several national and multi-state retailers have staked out Boise, Meridian and Nampa in recent years and more are shopping for space.

“People from out of state are cataloging where the big boxes are,” said Brook Blakeslee, Colliers retail brokerage services.

