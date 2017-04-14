It's Your Business: Treasure Valley apartment construction bucks national trend (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Apartment projects are going up across the Treasure Valley from Boise to Meridian to Nampa and to the next frontier in multifamily housing: Kuna.

Some 2,700 apartment units are in various stages of construction among those cities. Some are recently completed and some are being built in phases. That is a stark contrast to the near zero multifamily construction in 2010 in metro Boise.

Multifamily housing has evolved in the 21st century, largely moving away from large buildings with hundreds of units. Locally, many developers have settled for the common denominator of sets of fourplexes with the occasional six-, eight- and 12-plexes, and townhomes are also popular.

The shift to smaller apartment buildings serves tenants and developers for different reasons.

“There is an aspect of intimacy with fourplexes,” said David O’Neal, owner of Foothill Construction, who is building nine fourplexes and two duplexes across from Simplot Sports Center, a complex of sports fields in southeast Boise. “You feel closer to your neighbors rather than just a door down a hall. In a fourplex, you have some semblance of your own yard. You have your own balcony or patio.”

