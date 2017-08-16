Thinking of buying tickets to the big game? Watch out for scams

October 20 2016: Boise State fans during the Boise State Broncos versus BYU Cougars game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo: Kyle Kester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BOISE - Football season is right around the corner. Many of us want to get a good deal on those tickets, but before you shop around on classified sites like Craigslist, you'll want to pay attention to this warning from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says a Seahawks fan lost more than $1,000 after paying someone online for a pair of season tickets that they never received.

If you're a fan of the Boise State Broncos or any other team, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself from ticket scams.

First, paying with a credit card can be a good line of defense. Credit card companies can help get refunds for fake tickets.

You can also verify the tickets by asking the seller for a copy of their receipt then checking where the seller bought the ticket. This will help you verify whether or not it is from a legitimate business. At this point, it is also recommended you contact the original company directly for their assistance in verifying.

Then research the seller. You can look sellers up on the Better Business Bureau website to see if they have been reported for scamming. You can also check to see if second-hand websites are members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. These sites offer a 200 percent purchase guarantee on tickets and can be verified here.

Secure sites should show a lock symbol on the address bar and have an official website with a phone number, physical address, and email address. Sites that rely on a contact form instead of a customer service phone number make it difficult to reach someone in the company if there is a problem.

If you do get a bargain ticket price on a classified site like Craigslist, meet the seller in person in a safe, public place.

The BBB says other ticket scams to watch out for are price gouging, ticket scalping and scammers who use bots to buy thousands of tickets only to resell them again at higher prices.

The Better Business Bureau encourages fans who believe they are a scam victim should report it on their website.

