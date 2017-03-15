Spring's single best travel deal is this

CLEVELAND, OH - Whether you're planning an escape, a get-away or just looking to score some incredible savings, today is your day! In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, the single best deal on the travel aisle is a reality today.



While I've profiled countless flight and trip offers in my time as a USA Today Travel contributor, today as someone who travels almost every week, I have the best luggage set deal you will see.



GET FREE LUGGAGE & TRAVEL DEALS: There are daily freebies if you click here.



With revised baggage allowance restrictions now in place and smaller carry-on mandates, a top-rated luggage set that can accommodate more clothing than any competitor in its price range is your best bet today. Highlights:



- Set includes a large, mid-size and TSA Approved carry-on suitcase

- Accommodate more clothing and personal effects with top-rated expansion system

- Ultra light-weight construction

- Fully lined protective interiors

- Highly durable

- 360 degree spinner wheels

- Two year warranty

- A price beyond belief



60% Off Verdi 3 Piece Spinner Luggage Set + Quick Free Shipping

Was: $219.99

Now: $89.99

**See how much we were able to pack inside - CLICK HERE



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA