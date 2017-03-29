Solar industry making gains in Boise area

Solar panels (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Solar energy isn't just powering some buildings in Idaho, advocates of that renewable resource say it's helping create jobs here, too.

The Solar Foundation says that Boise saw more than 80 new jobs in the solar industry last year.

And there are now 289 solar jobs in the Treasure Valley, an increase of 43 percent compared to 2015.

The jobs range from installation and manufacturing to sales and distribution.

The Sierra Club is calling on local leaders to encourage increased use of solar power and less reliance on fossil fuels.

"So what solar power is doing is presenting an affordable, clean incredible economic opportunity for us to start generating our solar energy resources here in the state and in our local communities, so it really presents a win-win,” said Casey Mattoon, Conservation Program Manager, Idaho Sierra Club. “It's clean air, healthy environment, cheap power and jobs for our local people."

The Solar Foundation released figures that show the solar industry employed more than 260,000 workers across the United States.

© 2017 KTVB-TV