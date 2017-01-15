Review shows governor hit $1 billion in tax cuts since 2007

Gov. Butch Otter delivered his State of the State address before the Idaho Legislature Monday afternoon. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's lowered the tax burden for Idaho residents by roughly $1 billion during his 11-year tenure, and an Associated Press review shows the numbers add up.

Otter announced his tax-cutting accomplishments during his annual State of the State address Monday to lawmakers and other elected officials. Otter's staff later provided the AP with more detailed information.

The Republican governor's first years in office came during the height of the Great Recession, so he approved the bulk of the tax relief in the past five years.

The popular grocery tax credit created the biggest savings, followed by cuts to individual and corporate tax rates. Additional sales tax exemptions and business incentives made up the rest.

Otter isn't requesting lawmakers pass a tax cut this session but says he's open to approving one.

