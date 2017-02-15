Planners hope WinCo, other tenants will boost Nampa Gateway Center

Nampa community planners are hoping to breath new life into the struggling Nampa Gateway Center, a shopping center off Interstate 84 and Garrity Boulevard. (Photo: Troy Colson / KTVB)

NAMPA - After several public outreach meetings, Nampa officials are nearing the end of the planning process for the Nampa Gateway Center.

Karla Nelson, a community planner with the city of Nampa, says Wednesday's open house focused on community feedback regarding the new direction the center is going in. Nelson says there is now a push towards bringing in companies to create more office development. She says the main goal with this is to provide more jobs to Nampa residents.

Currently, the site just off Interstate 84 and Garrity Boulevard features a variety of businesses, including gas stations, fast food restaurants, a movie theater, and retail stores. One the major retailers in the center - Macy's - will be closing its doors soon. Officials with DDR Corp., the company that owns the shopping center, say they don't have any tenants that will take over that space just yet.

"We are currently in negotiations with national retailers to lease space in Nampa Gateway Center," said Brandon Glenn, a spokesperson with DDR. "Our policy is such that we do not disclose prospective tenant information in advance of final lease execution from all parties."

With this new direction and future tenants, Nelson hopes the Nampa Gateway Center will become a destination district for businesses.

"With the new WinCo opening, hopefully that will draw more people to the Gateway Center," said Nelson. "And then with Saint Alphonsus growing across the street I would think that would bring in more retail."

Glenn says they expect WinCo to open early this spring. Another tenant that is also slated to open in the coming months is Circus Trix, an extreme recreational park that will feature aerial sports.

(© 2017 KTVB)