Paylocity bringing new jobs to Meridian

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Up to 500 new jobs will be coming to the Meridian area in about a year's time.

Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced today tech company Paylocity will be coming to the new development on Ten Mile Road.

Paylocity develops cloud-based payroll and HR software.

The mayor says the positions will range from client and tech services to software development.

Construction is planned to start in April with an opening date of May 2018.

