ONLY ON 7: New Micron CEO sits down for first TV interview

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Micron Technology cut the ceremonial ribbon Monday morning on Building 51.

When operations get underway the facility will be the biggest memory technology development complex in the Western Hemisphere.

On hand to welcome the new facility to the Micron campus was recently hired CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Mehrotra is one of the co-founders of SanDisk, one of the world's leaders in flash memory technology.

He served there as president and CEO until it was sold to Western Digital in a $19 billion deal back in 2016.

Mehrotra took the helm at Micron in May, following the retirement of Mark Durcan.

Mehrotra explained to the crowd outside Micron that Building 51 further cements Boise in the global footprint of advanced technology.

KTVB spoke with Mehrotra in his first television interview since becoming the CEO of Micron Technology.

