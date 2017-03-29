Officials approve funding for $90M cybersecurity center

INL logo

BOISE - Idaho state officials approve the use of $90 million worth of bonds for the construction of two new buildings at a federal research facility.

The Post Register reports that the resolution to fund the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho passed Tuesday with overwhelming support.

Officials expect the centers to create 500 high-paying tech jobs and about 1,000 temporary construction jobs.

The Cybercore Integration Center will serve as a research, education and training facility for cybersecurity work, which the laboratory sees as a career with major future growth opportunities. The Collaborative Computing Center will house a supercomputer which lab officials say will be available to use for state universities for research and education.

