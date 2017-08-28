Norco breaks ground for new store in Meridian

Norco and Meridian city leaders broke ground on a new facility that will be built on Overland Road. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Norco is expanding.

The medical supply company broke ground today on what will be their largest store to date.

Once finished it will be a two-story, free-standing building with over 85,000 square feet of retail and office space.

The plan is to relocate the Norco store from Eagle Road at Ustick Road to Overland Road in Meridian, as well as consolidate all of their medical billing offices.

"This store is really a point of pride for all the employees of Norco,” said Norco CEO Jim Kissler.

“This is one of our largest store locations and all the customers that have helped support Norco's growth too will benefit from this new location in Ada County."

Kissler added that the new building in Meridan will be a branch store, as well as the billing hub.

He says Norco's main offices and headquarters will stay in Boise.

