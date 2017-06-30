New parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise

Traffic in downtown Boise. (Photo: Idaho Business Review file photo)

BOISE - Old Boise General Manager Clay Carley plans to move forward in building a roughly 700-space garage on Front Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

He wants to build the seven-level garage even as plans for a roughly 150-room hotel on the same lot are still being worked through with no certainty in place.

“Our plan is to build the parking garage as soon as possible,” Carley said.

Carley plans to submit documents in the next couple weeks to get the garage on the August agenda for the city of Boise Planning & Development Services’ design review committee. He wants to start construction in spring 2018.

“That is a location I specifically acquired for a parking garage,” Carley said.

Carley, as general partner of Capitol Partners LP, has been collaborating with Raymond Group of Middleton, Wisc., for a decade to build a hotel and garage on the 1.1-acre former Loma’s Import Car Service lot that Carley acquired in 2006.

“We will phase the project and build the garage first,” he said.

They initially planned a 144-room hotel with 675-space garage. Carley said they have had to change the hotel brand and do not have a new brand yet.

“We are starting over with the hotel,” Carley said.

Carley believes a private garage is feasible for downtown Boise. He noted the increased need created by the recent Boise Centre expansion, and the construction of the Clearwater building and three hotels downtown.

