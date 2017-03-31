Need investors? Prepare to exercise patience and kiss a lot of frogs

Alex McCoy, Founder and CEO of American Ostrich Farms tends to birds on the ranch in Kuna, Idaho, March 18, 2016. (Photo: Patrick M.Sweeney Boise,ID, (c)2013PatrickMSweeney)

Entrepreneurs often put years into building products and services, working to build expertise in their area. But they sometimes fail to focus on fundraising, even though it’s crucial to success, said a panel of Idaho and Utah investors.

The panel gathered March 16 at the Trailhead co-working space in Boise to talk about common fundraising mistakes, and offer tips on how to secure financing.

There are never enough investors and they don’t often hand out second chances, said Bradley Bertoch, president of VentureCapital.org. So business owners should make sure to approach funders properly the first time, he said.

“You need to diagnose where you are and what you are and seek investors that do that,” Bertoch said. “Are you early stage? Are you a tech company? Should you go after an investment bank?

“If you don’t take your time, you burn good connections that you might need in six months or a year because you think they should fund you now when really they only fund later-stage companies,” he said.

