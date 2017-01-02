More workers needed for growing agriculture industry

5-13 farm workers 1 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's agricultural industry is projected to grow by more than three times the national average over the next several years, but the state may not have the workforce to support it.

A long-term projection by the Idaho Department of Labor shows the job market will grow by about two percent through 2024.

But as technology advances for farmers in the Gem State, they're having a hard time finding people to do the work.

"That's one of the things that's they're facing. Because of that decline in labor force they may have to result more to automation," said Esther Eke with the Idaho Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor is looking for ways to meet the workforce demand as the industry continues to grow.

Copyright 2016 KTVB