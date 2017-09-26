Micron reports record earnings, announces job cuts

Micron Technology headquarters in Boise (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Some mixed news came from Micron on Tuesday.

The Boise-based technology corporation is announcing record earnings - and that it will be eliminating some positions in Boise.

A Micron spokesperson said the decision to eliminate jobs in Boise is based on a long-term strategic plan, necessary to maintain competitiveness in the market.

Micron reported $20.3 billion in earnings for the fiscal year. That's up 64 percent from one year ago.

The spokesperson would not say how many positions will be cut, but said there could be opportunities for some affected team members to move into other areas within the company.

