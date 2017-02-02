Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire

Micron CEO Mark Durcan (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Micron Technology, Inc., announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Durcan plans to retire.

The Boise-based company has begun looking for a successor. Durcan will stay until the search is complete and will assist in the leadership transition.

Micron’s Board of Directors has created a committee to oversee the succession process. No timeline has been established for finding a new CEO.

"Mark Durcan recently discussed with the Board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company," said Robert E. Switz, Chairman of the Board and a member of the search committee. "As CEO, he has successfully guided Micron's strategy and growth for the past five years and has allowed the company to initiate this transition from a position of strength.”

Micron Technology, Inc., is a global leader in advanced semiconductor systems.

