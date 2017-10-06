McCall to add economic development director and fix up waterfront

Work is planned on the roughly 400 feet of Payette Lake shoreline between Mile High Marina and Brown Park in McCall. The area is littered with derelict docks and dock debris. (Photo: Idaho Business Review)

MCCALL - Big changes are planned in McCall.

One is planned construction on the roughly 400 feet of Payette Lake shoreline between Mile High Marina and Brown Park. The area is littered with derelict docks and dock debris.

“It’s a mess,” said Kurt Wolf, McCall’s parks and recreation director. “Hopefully, we can get the shoreline cleaned up this fall and hopefully useable by next spring.”

Wolf will seek public input on what to build on the stretch where a mill used to be. Brown Park was formerly known as Mill Park.

“I want conceptual designs sooner rather than later,” he said. “Right now the goal is to clean it up and prevent (dock debris) from coming here.”

The city is also expanding its community development department Oct. 1 to formally include economic development.

“It better reflects some of the work we are already doing,” said Michelle Groenevelt, McCall’s community development director. “We will be more intentional on developing an economic development program.”

Groenevelt will become community and economic development director Oct. 1. The city planner will become an economic development planner.

“We’re seeing more developments,” Groenevelt said. “We want to be more intentional with what we want here and how it happens. One of them is housing. We’re working on a housing strategy plan.”

