It's Your Business: 2016 hotel boom.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local forecast
-
Idaho vs. Colorado State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
-
Mixed opinions on development in Meridian
-
Web weather forecast Dec 23
-
Rule changes who's liable for attorney fees
-
Simplot feeds tailgaters tons of French fries
-
New parking comes with weekend restrictions
-
Idaho man dies of flu complications
-
Two charged with murder in Twin Falls shooting
-
Boise man receives medal for brave heroic act
More Stories
-
No bitterness in Boise: Fans still root for Chris PetersenDec 23, 2016, 2:21 p.m.
-
Santa's Toy Box brightens holiday for families in…Dec 23, 2016, 9:17 p.m.
-
Idaho State Veterans Home gives out presents to homelessDec 23, 2016, 4:46 p.m.