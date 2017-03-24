Idaho unemployment remains at 3.6 percent

A man enters a Shoe Carnival store beyond a "Now Hiring" sign in a window October 6, 2006 in Morton Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2006 Getty Images)

BOISE - Idaho's unemployment held steady in February at 3.6 percent while the state led the nation in job growth for the sixth consecutive month.

The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says 2,200 people landed jobs in February while 2,100 were added to Idaho's labor force for an overall decline of 100 workers counted as unemployed.

In the 12 months following February 2016, Idaho's nonfarm payroll jobs increased 3.6 percent, or 24,000. Idaho officials say that's the fastest in the nation.

Most of those jobs were in construction followed by financial activities.

The number of people in Idaho age 16 or older with jobs or looking for work climbed to 64.1 percent, up slightly from January.

© 2017 Associated Press