Idaho unemployment remains at 3.6 percent

BOISE - Idaho's unemployment held steady in February at 3.6 percent while the state led the nation in job growth for the sixth consecutive month.
The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says 2,200 people landed jobs in February while 2,100 were added to Idaho's labor force for an overall decline of 100 workers counted as unemployed.
In the 12 months following February 2016, Idaho's nonfarm payroll jobs increased 3.6 percent, or 24,000. Idaho officials say that's the fastest in the nation.
Most of those jobs were in construction followed by financial activities.
The number of people in Idaho age 16 or older with jobs or looking for work climbed to 64.1 percent, up slightly from January.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs