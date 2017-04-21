Idaho unemployment drops to 3.5 percent

idaho unemployment 12.20.13 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's unemployment rate in March dropped a tenth of a percentage point from the previous month to 3.5 percent.

The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says Idaho's nonfarm payroll job growth remained strong with 18,700 new workers compared to the previous March.

The agency also says that the state added 3,000 construction jobs and 3,300 jobs in education and health services compared to the previous March.

The number of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work dropped to 64 percent, down from last month's 64.1 percent.

