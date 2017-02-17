Idaho bankers look to Congress for relief from regulations

BOISE - Idaho bankers don’t know exactly what to expect from Congress and President Donald Trump as they look for the repeal and revision of key regulations.

Little is known about plans in Congress on several issues, said Trent Wright, president of the Idaho Bankers Association.

Idaho bankers are hoping to see several changes to parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, a sweeping law passed after the Great Recession that imposed a large documentation burden on banks. Wright said bankers would also like to see Congress slow down the rate at which new banking regulations are created.

“Our expectation is that Dodd-Frank will not be repealed, but we hope that brakes will be put on it and that it will be examined to make sure that each regulation is the best use of a bank’s cash flow,” Wright said. “When Dodd-Frank was passed, they left all existing regulations in place so Dodd-Frank was added on top of everything else.

