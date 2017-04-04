Financial Literacy Month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Canal and river in Eagle spilling over banks
-
Caldwell RV park battles flooding
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
Crews remove decades-old Greenbelt bridge
-
Federal disaster assistance denied for Idaho
-
Livestream 2
-
Safety concerns prompt removal of bridge
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
Governor tight-lipped on grocery tax bill
More Stories
-
Water takes over Caldwell RV parkApr. 3, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Section of Greenbelt closed for tree removalApr. 4, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Flood watch: Canal, river in Eagle spilling over their banksApr. 3, 2017, 9:23 p.m.