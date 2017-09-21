FBI data center in Pocatello to hire 350 employees

The FBI building in Pocatello (Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO - Federal officials in eastern Idaho say a data center being built at an FBI site in Pocatello will be hiring 350 employees when finished.

The Idaho State Journal reports the site currently has about 200 workers. IT Infrastructure Division Section Chief Michael Malinowski told reporters Wednesday that the incoming employees will be a combination of new hires and transfers.

Bannock County Development Corporation Executive Director John Regetz expects the overall project will bring tens of millions of dollars to the local economy. With high-paying jobs, he says the incoming employees could boost Pocatello's businesses and retail sector.

Crews began constructing the new data center in August. Malinowski says it should be completed early 2019.

